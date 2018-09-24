Actor Vijay arrested by Bengaluru police on assault charges

Actor Duniya Vijay as arrested by Bengaluru police yesterday on charges of assaulting a gym trainer named Maruthi Gowda. The said person is said to be the nephew of Krishna Murthy who is the former trainer of Duniya Vijay.

Vijay has been booked under several sections of IPC in connection with the case. Reportedly, the victim said that he was beaten up by Duniya and 10 other people when he was at a bodybuilding competition in Bengaluru. Victim told Bangalore Mirror that Vijay said something about his uncle and on asking him why he said so, he was attacked by Vijay and 10 of his men.

“He said something about my uncle, and I asked why do you want that? Immediately, he came back with around ten people and beat me and took me away. They took me in a car, and an hour later or so, I was in Rajarajeshwari Nagar and they stopped the car. They tried to get me to appear in a video and told me to say that fans assaulted me. There was Mani, Prasad, Duniya Vijay, and they were abusing. It was Duniya Vijay who made me appear in the video. He said that he will ruin my life,” the victim told Bangalore Mirror.