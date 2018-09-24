Cinemacelebrities

Actor Vijay’s son made his acting debut

Vijay’s son Sanjay, 18-year old is said to have made his first short film Titled as ‘Junction’ the short film is being said to be directed by Sanjay himself. Earlier an eleven-second video footage was leaked online which was later taken down. Now, the makers have unveiled the teaser of the short film. In this 51 seconds video, Sanjay is seen playing video game along with his friend.

Earlier, Sanjay made his screen debut alongside his father Thalapathy Vijay in the song ‘Naan Adicha thaangamaata’ from the movie Vettaikkaran. The father-son duo grooving to the song had fans going crazy over them.

