Bishop Franco Mulakkal Remanded For 12 Days

Pala Magistrate court has remanded Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal in connection with the nun-rape case. The remand period will be up to October 6(12 days). Police produced Bishop in Pala Magistrate Court since the custody period was over. He will be shifted to Pala sub-jail.

The bishop complained that his robe was forcefully removed by the police. He thinks this could be a ploy from the part of police to create fake pieces of evidence against him.

It is learnt that police is trying to move towards a lie detection test and will submit the request for this very soon. Meanwhile, Franco has already filed a bail plea in the Kerala High Court on Monday. It is pointed out in the bail plea that the bishop had fully cooperated with the investigation and that the arrest was unnecessary. Meanwhile, the high court opined that CBI probe is not necessary into the case and also asked to withdraw the plea filed demanding CBI probe.