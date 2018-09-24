KeralaLatest News

Bishop Franco Mulakkal to Move Higher Court For Bail. Police to Make Him Undergo Lie-Detection test

Sep 24, 2018, 08:28 am IST
The period of custody allowed by Pala court will end at 2 pm today and Franco Mulakkal, the accused Bishop will approach a higher court for bail. He is all set to move either the district or high court.

Meanwhile, the investigative agencies want Bishop to undergo lie detection test. If the bishop refuses to undergo a polygraph test, police are planning to make it yet another evidence.

Police have intensified the investigation on the allegation against Father James trying to influence the witness. As the investigation progresses, more people including Bishop Franco Mulakkal himself could be added to the list of culprits in this case.

Also, sister Amala, representative of Missionaries of Jesus, who spread the picture of the victim will also face the heat. District police head, Harisankar has informed investigative officer K Subhash to finish the investigation in a week.

