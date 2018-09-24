BJP Kerala State General Secretary- M.T Ramesh’s Car Attacked

Kochi: Kerala BJP State General Secretary M T Ramesh’s car has been attacked by a group of unknown people. The incident occurred around 10 pm on Sunday. Ramesh’s car was parked in Ayyapan Kavu in Ernakulam when the attack happened. The windshield of the car is broken.

The driver of the car was not near the car when the incident occurred and he noticed the broken glass only much later. It is not clear as to who was behind the attack but a complaint has been filled with Ernakulam North Police Station by M T Ramesh.