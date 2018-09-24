Bollywood actress Rakhi Sawant Wants to Donates her Breasts; Video

Rakhi Sawant is not called the drama queen for no reason. You can love her, you can hate her but you definitely can’t ignore her! The former Bigg Boss contestant is back in the headlines for what looks like another publicity gimmick. Controversy’s favourite child, Rakhi has now announced that she wants to donate her b**bs because ‘that’s all that she has.’

In a video, that has now gone viral on the Internet, Rakhi begins by praising actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for donating her ‘beautiful’ eyes. She then remarks how people in the world were donating their organs to the ones in need and how they were so loving and giving. And then she makes a rather peculiar declaration of wanting to donate her breasts. A few seconds before signing off, she says, “Let’s see who will get them.”

On Instagram, the video is about to touch the 1 million mark, not usual for a normal Rakhi Sawant video. The comments on the video, however, are mostly insulting. While some are making fun of Rakhi’s pronunciation of the word ‘b**bs,’ there are others who are labelling her act as ‘insensitive.’