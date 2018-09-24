Braided Half-Up Hairstyle: Step By Step Tutorial

What You’ll Need:

– Mini hair elastics

– Bobby pins

– Hair clip

Step 1: At the front of your face, use your fingers to create a two-inch section of hair on the left. Braid the section.

Step 2: Secure the left braid with a mini hair elastic.

Step 3: Repeat Steps 1 and 2 on the right side of your head.

Step 4: For the look of a thicker braid, gently tug apart each braid using your finger tips.

Step 5: Section off the top of your hair and put it in a hair clip to keep it out of the way for now.

Step 6: Bring both braids around to the back of your head and secure them together with a mini hair elastic in the center of your head.

Step 7: Take down the top section of hair and secure it into a half-up ponytail with a mini hair elastic at about the same spot as the elastic holding the braids together.

Step 8: Secure a bobby pin into the top elastic and thread it through the bottom elastic on the braids, then push it through to secure both elastics flat on the head.