Effective Banana and Lemon Juice Mask

Ingredients
- 1 ripe banana mashed till smooth
- 1 tbsp lemon juice
How To Prepare and Apply Banana and Lemon Juice Mask?
- Blend till smooth and apply all over the face.
- Leave on for 15 minutes and rinse off Bananas are rich in vitamin A, B and E works and works to reduce the
- premature ageing effects of skin damage.
- Lemon lightens skin and also helps lighten blemishes and scars.
This is super effective for dry skin. Always do a patch test before application. Stay healthy and stay happy.
