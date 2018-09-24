Beauty

Effective Banana and Lemon Juice Mask

Sep 24, 2018, 04:25 pm IST
Less than a minute
Ingredients

  • 1 ripe banana mashed till smooth
  • 1 tbsp lemon juice

How To Prepare and Apply Banana and Lemon Juice Mask?

  • Blend till smooth and apply all over the face.
  • Leave on for 15 minutes and rinse off Bananas are rich in vitamin A, B and E works and works to reduce the
  • premature ageing effects of skin damage.
  • Lemon lightens skin and also helps lighten blemishes and scars.

This is super effective for dry skin. Always do a patch test before application. Stay healthy and stay happy.

