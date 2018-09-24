Here are some unknown facts about Captain Cool Mahendra Singh Dhoni

MS Dhoni is a right-hand batsman and right-arm medium bowler, and played a major role as a batsman, wicket-keeper and as the former captain. Dhoni is a middle-order batsman, and is widely praised for his calm mind even in worst case scenarios.

Dhoni was born on 7 July 1981 in Ranchi, Jharkhand after his family moved to the city from Uttarakhand.

Dhoni studied at the DAV Jawahar Vidya Mandir in Ranchi and was into sports from a very young age.

Dhoni was a Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) at Kharagpur railway station from 2001 to 2003, under South Eastern Railway in Midnapore.

Dhoni made his debut for Bihar in the Ranji Trophy against Assam in 1999-2000 season. He scored 68 not out in his maiden innings and finished the season with 283 runs in five matches.

Dhoni has played 131 First-class matches and scored 7038 runs at 36.84 with nine hundreds and 61 half-centuries.

Dhoni owns bikes such as the Yamaha RD350, Harley Davidson Fatboy, Ducati 1098, Kawasaki Ninja H2 and the super exclusive Confederate Hellcat X132. The former India captain is the only one to own this rare bike in South East Asia.

Dhoni is only the second Indian after Kapil Dev to receive an honorary rank. On November 1, 2011, Dhoni was given the title of Lieutenant Colonel by the Indian Territorial Army.

Dhoni is the only captain in world cricket to win all three ICC trophies – 2007 World T20, 2011 World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy. Dhoni is the most successful Indian Test captain with 27 Test wins, eclipsing Sourav Ganguly’s record of 21. He is also the most successful ODI and T20I captain for India with 110 and 41 wins respectively.

His pet dogs – Zarah and Sam – play a major role in his personal life. Zarah is a Labrador and Sam an Alsatian.

He is very fond of chicken. Another favorite of his is hot chocolate fudge.

Dhoni married Sakshi Singh Rawat on 4 July, 2010. Sakshi hails from Dehradun, Uttarakhand. At the time of their marriage, she was studying Hotel Management and was working as a trainee at the Taj Bengal in Kolkata.

MS Dhoni was a huge football fan before he became a cricketer. He is also known to have a hand in badminton.

Dhoni has a huge fan following in India and abroad. Among the many crazy fans he has met over the years, there was one girl in Ranchi who chased his Hummer in her scooty and clicked a selfie with him at the Airport.

MS Dhoni is a huge WWE fan. His favourite wrestlers were Bret the ‘Hitman’ Hart and Hulk Hogan.

Dhoni was a huge fan of John Abraham copied and had long hair just like him. He even cut his hair short when the Bollywood actor did so.