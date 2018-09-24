Motorola One Power to be Launched in India Today. Know All About It

Motorola One Power will launch in India on September 24. The event for the Moto smartphone will be held in New Delhi at 12 pm IST. It is a premium smartphone which is equipped with certain really good features. The performance of the device is up to the mark thanks to the sound processing front. It is also provided with a great battery capacity that will provide backup for long hours, having a turbocharging feature.

This brand new smartphone has numerous remarkable features you “can’t live without.” It runs on the Octa-core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260) processor with 3 GB of RAM. Its operating system can be seamlessly upgraded to the Android Pie. Motorola One Power features a 6.2-inch full-HD LCD Max Vision panel with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2246 pixels paired with an aspect ratio of 19:9, screen to body ratio of 81.82 percent and the pixel density of 402 PPI.

When it comes to the cameras, the handset comes with a dual primary camera setup having 16MP and 5MP lenses which are assisted by the features like LED flash and Phase detection autofocus. The captured images have a resolution of 4,616 x 3,464 pixels. It has an 8MP front camera, which provides great selfies. it comes with an internal storage capacity of 32GB which can be further expanded up to 128GB, which quite easily meets the storage needs of the user

The Motorola One Power is backed with a strong 5,000 mAh Li-ion battery which is claimed to offer 6 hrs of usage in just 15 minutes using Motorola’s TurboPower charger. We think Motorola One Power is a worthy investment. What do you think?