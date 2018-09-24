Latest Newscelebrities

OMG! Sunny Leone Was Offered a Role in Game of Thrones

This is the Reason Why She Rejected It

Sep 24, 2018, 03:04 pm IST
Less than a minute
Sunny Leone

When it comes to TV Series, Game of Thrones is probably The Show of our times. All actors aspire to be a part of such a series and would you believe it if I say that Sunny Leone rejected an offer to act in GoT? Here is what happened.

During an interaction with Free Press Journal, Sunny revealed that she was offered a role in Game of Thrones which left her excited. However, the actor did not accept the offer. Sunny said, “I got this message one day. This guy’s like, ‘I know it’s really last minute, but we want to cast you for a role in Game Of Thrones’, and I was like Oh my God! No Way!”

But Guess what? It was a fake offer. Sunny said “and then they sent the IMDB link to see who it was and then… It was fake!”

Do you guys want to see Sunny Leone in GoT? Which role you think will suit her the most in GoT?

