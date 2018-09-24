Pakistan Team Got Brutally Trolled after losing again to India in Asia Cup 2018

India crushed Pakistan by 9 wickets and beat the Asian neighbour the second consecutive time in Asia Cup 2018 to enter the finals with the help of the batting heroics of Captain Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan. Earlier, Indian bowlers did very well to restrict Pakistan to 237-7 in 50 overs. The highlight of the match was the partnership between Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan who registered a record 210 runs opening partnership in the match.

Twitter never disappoints whenever there is India vs Pakistan match going on in any part of the world. Yesterday, as the Pakistanis were dismantled by the men in Blue, Indian users took to Twitter to brutally troll their traditional rivals. Here are some of the best reactions.