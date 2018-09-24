Latest NewsSports

Pakistan Team Got Brutally Trolled after losing again to India in Asia Cup 2018

Yesterday, as the Pakistanis were dismantled by the men in Blue, Indian users took to Twitter to brutally troll their traditional rivals. Here are some of the best reactions.

Sep 24, 2018, 04:36 pm IST
Less than a minute

India crushed Pakistan by 9 wickets and beat the Asian neighbour the second consecutive time in Asia Cup 2018 to enter the finals with the help of the batting heroics of Captain Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan. Earlier, Indian bowlers did very well to restrict Pakistan to 237-7 in 50 overs. The highlight of the match was the partnership between Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan who registered a record 210 runs opening partnership in the match.

Twitter never disappoints whenever there is India vs Pakistan match going on in any part of the world. Yesterday, as the Pakistanis were dismantled by the men in Blue, Indian users took to Twitter to brutally troll their traditional rivals. Here are some of the best reactions.

Tags

Related Articles

Sep 11, 2017, 11:24 pm IST

Not against Rose day, but also celebrate State days: PM Modi

Dec 21, 2017, 08:07 am IST

When the newlywed couple met the Prime Minister

Apr 27, 2018, 04:59 pm IST

Scientists have successfully 3D printed electronics on the human hand

Aug 7, 2017, 10:51 am IST

Aamir Khan and wife Kiran Rao diagnosed with swine flu !

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close