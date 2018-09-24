RX100 to be remade in Bollywood?

Bollywood is showing more interest in remaking the Telugu films. Currently, movies like Arjun Reddy, Temper and Prasantham were being remade in Bollywood. Rx 100 was also joined this list with its box office hit in Telugu.

A talk says Aahan Shetty, son of Sunil Shetty is making his debut in the industry with this bold film. Sajid Nadiadwala is going to produce this film under the direction of Mohit Suri.

More details on the films other cast and crew are yet to be known and an official announcement on same is expected soon.