Times When Aishwarya Rai Caught Without Makeup: See Pics

Sep 24, 2018, 09:38 pm IST
Aishwarya-No-Make-up-look

These pictures are proof that Aishwarya Rai is a natural and timely beauty ever. Undoubtedly she is the most beautiful lady in the world.

These are the times when the actress managed to look their best even without makeup.

Aishwarya Rai No Makeup Look in a Mani Ratnam Movie. Mani ratnam had used silver makeup and whipped it off. This gives her the shiny and no makeup up look.

This image from “Taal’ shows Aishwarya without any makeup. Just a dab of lipstick and that’s it. She was ready to shoot then, even without make-up and let me say she looks gorgeous.

Aishwarya Rai was caught in an event without any makeup on her. Wish she did at least something good with her hair too.

Aishwarya without any makeup in several scenes from the movie – “Raavan”. The shot was just taken with no makeup and with scars added on face.

Another pic from Raavan.

Aishwarya Rai is spotted without any makeup outside a temple.

