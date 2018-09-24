Top Official Attempts to Makes the Complainant Modify Her Statement Against P.K Sasi

While the party inquiry about P.K Sasi’s alleged molestation attempts is ongoing, attempts have also been made to make the complainant modify her statement. A top official in the department handled by A K Balan has reportedly approached the victim, asking her to rethink her decision as according to the official, P.K Sasi already suffered enough since his image has been tarnished in public. The official, according to the reports that come out is an active CPI(M) member. It is learned that the woman has refused to withdraw the complaint.

The woman has so far not placed a complaint to police, trusting the party machinery to take strong action against the culprit. It is understood that the woman is in possession of strong pieces of evidence including voice clips, so it won’t be easy for the party to completely ignore her complaint. If she goes public, the party will have bigger issues to face.

Meanwhile, the inquiry commission appointed by the party may record the statement of four persons in connection with the complaint on Monday. The four persons includes two DYFI district committee members and two local leaders of CPM in Kanjirappuzha.