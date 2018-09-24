Vivo V9 Pro to be Launched this Week. Know All About It

Vivo V9 Pro is launching in India on September 26. The smartphone, successor to the V9 that had arrived in the country back in March, has now been teased by Amazon India. As the name suggests, the V9 Pro will be an upgraded version of the V9 that the company had launched in the country a few months back.

As per Amazon listing, Vivo V9 Pro will feature a 6.3-inch display and will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE (Artificial Intelligence Engine), paired with 6GB RAM. The display panel is notably said to enable a screen-to-body ratio of around 90 percent. If we look at the hardware of the V9 6GB RAM variant that is expected to be identical to the upcoming model, there is a dual rear camera setup that comprises a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The rear camera setup On the front, there is a single, 12-megapixel sensor along with a f/2.0 aperture.

Since the V9 Pro teaser page has no reference to an all-new dual-camera setup at the rear, we believe the smartphone might feature the same 16MP + 5MP dual-camera setup as the Vivo V9. On the front, the smartphone is likely to feature a 24MP selfie snapper paired with an f/2.0 aperture lens. Connectivity-wise, the V9 Pro will likely support Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0 Low Energy, GPS with A-GPS, GLONASS, and Dual 4G VoLTE.

So are you excited for the phone?