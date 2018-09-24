Cinemacelebrities

Watch How Janhvi Kapoor took the Sui Dhaga challenge and become a winner: VIDEO

Sep 24, 2018, 05:42 pm IST
After making her Bollywood debut with Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak, alongside Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor has taken over the filmdom.

Janhvi Kapoor has bagged her first endorsement deal with a leading cosmetic brand, Nykaa.

Recently Janhvi’s casual look was all about comfort, but it didn’t go well with fans. After wearing a pink floral dress at an event yesterday, Janhvi chose a comfortable dress. But fans mercilessly trolled Janhvi for donning a neon pink tee-shirt and black-short.

Whatever as we all know that these days are about social media challenges.

B-town celebrities are sportingly taking up #SuiDhaagaChallenge which was initiated by Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan as a part of promoting their next, Sui Dhaaga- Made In India. After Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar and Ranbir Kapoor accepting the challenge, Shah Rukh Khan too joined the bandwagon. The actor aced the challenge in just in 0.0000001 milliseconds.

Now it’s Janhvi Kapoor is taking the challenge.

Watch the video below:

