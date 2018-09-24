Yet Another Bollywood Celebrity Diagnosed with Cancer

It seems that cancer is spreading like a viral in the Bollywood industry. After Sonali Bendre and Irrfan Khan, the Bollywood celebrity who gets diagnosed with it is none another than Ayushmann Khurana’s writer-director wife Tahira Kashyap. She reveals that she has been diagnosed with Stage 0 breast cancer.

Tahira took to Instagram to reveal that she got diagnosed with cancer, she wrote,

“An opportunity to give competition to the Kardashians just went wasted! A week back I mentioned about ‘my badge of honour’ that I was going to receive. And I did and am happy to share about it with the intention of it being received with love. As that’s the only reason I am posting it. Love for self and gratitude for the universe. The picture might be disturbing for some, but these drains have become my dumbells for a few days. I was detected with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in my right breast with high-grade malignant cells. Simply put stage 0 cancer/ pre-cancerous stage, with cancer cells multiplying in a contained area. The result I have become a half Indian version of Angelina Jolie (since only one breast was involved)! I told my doctor now is the time to give some competition to the Kardashians since Pamela is passé. But no one listened to me, so now I have a portion of my back tissue in my breast. Perhaps now I can do chin-ups with my breasts! Jokes apart, this obstacle has given me a new definition of life. Respect it’s unpredictability and have the faith and courage to be the hero of your own drama of life. The invincible human spirit is God-like, gives you the courage to endure and the will to revive. There is nothing that the human spirit can’t do. Also, I want women of all ages to be aware. I am 35, and I was returned twice over from a mammogram. If any symptoms come up, think of it as a protective force and get yourselves examined. Also, we are so obsessed with boobs. This mastectomy has left me with even more self-love! Big, small, left or right inclined, gravity pulling or defying, or even none, each breast the presence or lack of it has a story to tell. Mine has made me a 2.0 version of myself! This post is dedicated to awareness, self-love and resilience of a warrior that I know each one of us possesses#breastcancerawareness #selflove #determination #faith #bodhisattva #bodhisattvaoftheearth”

Talking about his wife’s condition, Ayushmann said “I am happy today as she got discharged. I am relieved. It was unexpected, but she is fine now!”