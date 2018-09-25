Abhishek Bachchan reveals that a fan of Big B Slapped him and asked to ‘stop acting’

Abhishek Bachchan, who returned to the silver screen this year with ‘Manmarziyaan’ after a hiatus of two years, recently shared a shocking story while attending a summit.

“Yes, it is true…disgruntled customer I guess (laughs). It was a tough time,” the actor said.

“One moment I’ll never forget ki meri ek film release hui thi ‘Shararat’ aur main Gaiety Galaxy gaya uske reactions dekhne ke liye. Ek lady thi woh picture dekh ke bahaar nikli interval mein aur unhonein bahaar aake, main concessions stand ke paas khada hua tha, aur unhonein mujhe baahar aake thappad maar diya, aur kaha ki, ‘You’re embarassing your family’s name, stop acting.”

At the event, Abhishek also revealed how his family reacted to ‘Manmarziyaan’ and his character Robbie.

“What did Aishwarya feel about Robbie? She said you are a very good actor (laughs). She enjoyed it, she enjoyed it very much. She’d been travelling, so she couldn’t get to see it before release, she saw it after release. So, she liked it very much, thankfully, ya. The family has reacted positively. So, that’s good. Yes, he (Amitabh Bachchan) loved it,” the actor said.