Authorities Take No Action as Inmates of Kannur Jail Gets Liquor and Clam Meat

The inmates of Kannur Central Jail received clam meat and alcohol, but so far the jail authorities have not reported the incident to police. By the time the police arrived, the three-member gang who threw bags with meat and alcohol over the walls of the jail abandoned the bags and fled the scene. The authorities reported that the remaining part of the clam meat recovered from the bags was destroyed.

But the meat that reached inside the premises of the prison has not been recovered yet. It is also reported that before the incident was spotted by the official, a bottle of alcohol too was thrown over the walls. The culprits used the jail hospital as a cover to throw the baggage inside. It was the special sub-jail deputy prison officer who saw the incident.