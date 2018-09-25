Latest NewsGulf

Cheaper Visa For Indians to Visit Oman Announced. Know How to Get It

Sep 25, 2018, 11:21 am IST
Maitha Saif Al Mahrouqi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Tourism in Oman has made an important announcement at a roadshow organised in India, which will make Indians wanting to visit Oman happier. Oman Tourist Visa has got significantly cheaper as Indians visiting Oman can now apply for a 10-day tourist visa for 5 Omani riyals (Dh48). Head to the website www.evisa.rop.gov.om for applying now.

All those who hold a valid visa to the US, Canada, Australia, United Kingdom, Japan and Schengen countries can apply for the visa. The already existing e-visa for Oman is available at 20 Omani riyals with a validity of one month. The amendments also split the tourist visa into three sections which are 10 days, one month and one year.

“We see India as a promising potential market and have witnessed significant growth over a period of time,” the report said, quoting Al Mahrouqi. “The Indian traveller is in a rapid state of evolution and is looking to be engaged in many ways. We recognise and acknowledge the demand we see from India and other potential markets.

