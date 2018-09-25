Cheaper Visa For Indians to Visit Oman Announced. Know How to Get It

Maitha Saif Al Mahrouqi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Tourism in Oman has made an important announcement at a roadshow organised in India, which will make Indians wanting to visit Oman happier. Oman Tourist Visa has got significantly cheaper as Indians visiting Oman can now apply for a 10-day tourist visa for 5 Omani riyals (Dh48). Head to the website www.evisa.rop.gov.om for applying now.

All those who hold a valid visa to the US, Canada, Australia, United Kingdom, Japan and Schengen countries can apply for the visa. The already existing e-visa for Oman is available at 20 Omani riyals with a validity of one month. The amendments also split the tourist visa into three sections which are 10 days, one month and one year.

“We see India as a promising potential market and have witnessed significant growth over a period of time,” the report said, quoting Al Mahrouqi. “The Indian traveller is in a rapid state of evolution and is looking to be engaged in many ways. We recognise and acknowledge the demand we see from India and other potential markets.