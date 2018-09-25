KeralaLatest News

“CPI(M) Used ISRO Spy Case For Their Political Gain”: Nambi Narayanan

Sep 25, 2018, 03:10 pm IST
Nambi Narayanan, the victim of ISRO spy case has said that even though he was a victim of the group battle inside Congress party, CPI(M) too had used it for their political gains. He said that moves that happened behind the case is still not clear. “it was not right from the government to reinvestigate the case, despite knowing that it was a fake case” he added.

Nambi Narayanan was taking part in a debate held Ernakulam Karayogam. “The secret moves of some police officers worked behind the case. Congress used spy case as a weapon against K Karunakaran. Am happy that I got Justice after 24 long years” he said.

