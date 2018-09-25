Latest NewsIndia

Fuel Price Hike : Petrol , Diesel prices hits at record high across country

Sep 25, 2018, 11:02 am IST
Fuel prices in India continued to surge on Tuesday  pushing it to Rs 82.86 per litre for petrol and Rs 74.12 per litre for diesel in Delhi, while the petrol price was marked at Rs 90.22 per litre and diesel was priced at Rs 78.69 per litre in Mumbai.

“Petrol & Diesel prices in #Delhi are Rs 82.86 per litre & Rs 74.12 per litre, respectively. Petrol & Diesel prices in #Mumbai are Rs 90.22 per litre & Rs 78.69 per litre, respectively,” News Agency reported on Tuesday.

The new prices have been made effective from 6 am on September 25, 2018.

Fuel price have risen sharply since mid-August owing to falling value of rupee and rise in crude oil price.

Meanwhile, the financial capital of India – Mumbai – have the highest fuel price due to highest VAT or sales tax in the country, whereas national capital has the lowest.

States like Rajasthan, Karnataka, West Bengal Andhra Pradesh have already slashed the fuel rates for the people of the respective states.

 

