How To Apply Sunscreen Over Your Makeup

There are plenty of ways to apply sunscreen over your makeup without ruining it. Check them out!

1. Brush Some Powder Over Your Makeup

A powder sunscreen helps when you are in no mood to smudge or smear your makeup. Take some powder sunscreen on a big makeup brush and sweep it all over your face and neck. Sunscreen powders are mostly water-resistant and give you a picture-perfect makeup look. These powders can control facial oil and are good for humid days.

2. Spray Sunscreen

Spray sunscreen is a convenient option, though it doesn’t give as much coverage as lotions and creams. You need to spray it generously to make sure the sunscreen has covered every inch of your face and neck. Do not touch your face until it dries.

Another thing that you can use is a makeup setting spray with SPF. Spray it on your face and wait for it to dry. Top it with some loose powder.

3. Try A Compact Powder With SPF

If you are someone who is not a fan of powders and creams because you worry too much about spillage, you can go for a compact powder. There are plenty of options available for compact powders with SPF. Always pick one that offers broad-spectrum sun protection and is water-resistant.

4. Use Mineral Makeup

You can use a mineral foundation powder with SPF in case you are planning to stay outside for long. Mineral makeup powders can cover all areas of your face and neck evenly. They help in reducing oiliness and boost sun protection.

5. Carry A Translucent Powder

A translucent powder with SPF is easy to carry, and you can use it to touch up your face and neck anytime during the day. Compared to other types of powders, translucent powders are extremely light.

Ideally, a sunscreen works the best when applied directly on your skin. But this is not feasible for women who are constantly on-the-go, unless you carry your entire beauty and makeup arsenal with you everywhere!