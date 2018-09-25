A staple accompaniment with various beverages like tea and coffee across India, crispy papads topped with spicy onion-tomato mixture is the perfect snack to munch on along with a hot cup of tea or coffee.
Ingredients Of Masala Papad
- 1 Tomato, chopped
- 1 Onion, chopped
- 1 Tbsp Coriander leaves, chopped
- 2 Lemon
- 1 tsp Salt
- 1 tsp Pepper
- Papad
How to Make Masala Papad
1. Mix the veggies along with lemon juice, salt and pepper in a bowl.
2. Take the papads and deep fry them in a wok until crisp and crunchy.
3. Place a fried papad in a plate and put the spices and veggie mixture evenly over it.
4. Serve with a chilled beverage of your choice.
