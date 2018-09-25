A staple accompaniment with various beverages like tea and coffee across India, crispy papads topped with spicy onion-tomato mixture is the perfect snack to munch on along with a hot cup of tea or coffee.

Ingredients Of Masala Papad

1 Tomato, chopped

1 Onion, chopped

1 Tbsp Coriander leaves, chopped

2 Lemon

1 tsp Salt

1 tsp Pepper

Papad

How to Make Masala Papad

1. Mix the veggies along with lemon juice, salt and pepper in a bowl.

2. Take the papads and deep fry them in a wok until crisp and crunchy.

3. Place a fried papad in a plate and put the spices and veggie mixture evenly over it.

4. Serve with a chilled beverage of your choice.