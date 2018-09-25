Recipe

How to make Masala Papad

Sep 25, 2018, 09:05 pm IST
Less than a minute
Masala-Pappad

A staple accompaniment with various beverages like tea and coffee across India, crispy papads topped with spicy onion-tomato mixture is the perfect snack to munch on along with a hot cup of tea or coffee.

Ingredients Of Masala Papad

  • 1 Tomato, chopped
  • 1 Onion, chopped
  • 1 Tbsp Coriander leaves, chopped
  • 2 Lemon
  • 1 tsp Salt
  • 1 tsp Pepper
  • Papad

How to Make Masala Papad

1. Mix the veggies along with lemon juice, salt and pepper in a bowl.

2. Take the papads and deep fry them in a wok until crisp and crunchy.

3. Place a fried papad in a plate and put the spices and veggie mixture evenly over it.

4. Serve with a chilled beverage of your choice.

Tags

Related Articles

Horse Gram Dosa
May 26, 2018, 03:30 pm IST

High protein and tasty Horse Gram Dosa

Feb 6, 2018, 04:05 pm IST

Recipe: This tea can make your Mother-in-law ‘wow’ – Authentic Homemade Indian Chai

Kerala-styled roti
Apr 22, 2018, 02:59 pm IST

A simple Kerala roti for breakfast

Apr 4, 2018, 03:07 pm IST

Simple and delicious Kerala curry recipe

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close