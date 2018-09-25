celebrities

Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor having a fashion-filled mini vacation in Italy: See Pics

Sep 25, 2018, 06:58 pm IST
After making her Bollywood debut with Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak, alongside Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor has taken over the filmdom.

Janhvi Kapoor has bagged her first endorsement deal with a leading cosmetic brand, Nykaa.

Janhvi Kapoor got more love and attention even before the release of her movie. She has 1.7 million and counting followers on Instagram and the several fan pages dedicated to her.

She looks absolutely stunning during her film promotions. She didn’t fail to amaze us with her stylish outfits.

Khushi and Janhvi are now making us just as envious of their fashion from their Italian getaway. Their fresh pictures on social media prove the siblings upped the style stakes on the trip; their new looks could definitely give sister Sonam (Bollywood’s unofficial fashion queen) a run for her money.

Between the two, Khushi and Janhvi sported several impressive looks, including a dress by Manish Malhotra, the fashion designer who was a favourite of their later mother, Sridevi. One of Janhvi’s best fashion moments though, involved a little black dress from British designer Julien Macdonald.

jannu literally looks like a princess? | @janhvikapoor |

Striking A Pose .. @janhvikapoor stunning in #custommade #heather #mirror #reflective #trailing #gown #handcrafted #manishmalhotralabel #glamourous #manishmalhotraworld #janvikapoor @mmalhotraworld

jannu is slaying all these looks? | @janhvikapoor |

She olwys slays?Khushilo baby? #khushibae #khushilo #khushikapoor #ishaambani

On the work front, Janhvi will be seen in Karan Johar’s Takht.

