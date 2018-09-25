Latest NewsNEWScelebritiesEntertainment

Kim Kardashian’s 5-year-old daughter made her Fashion Show Debut.

North dressed up as the LOL Surprise! doll Thrilla. Simone Harouche styled the child, whose character’s look is inspired by Michael Jackson’s Thriller costume.

Sep 25, 2018, 04:40 pm IST
Kim Kardashian 5-year-old daughter North West made her first runway debut. The five-year-old fashionista made her runway debut on Saturday, walking in the LOL Surprise! fashion show in Pacific Palisades near Los Angeles, reports DailyMail.co.uk. The event celebrated the launch of the toy brand’s new product.

Wearing a red leather jacket and matching mini skirt, a zip-up black crop top, white socks, black shoes, a black Cult Gaia purse and red lipstick, North made her way down the catwalk as proud mother Kim looked on and filmed her on her phone.

