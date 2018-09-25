celebrities

Mahira Khan looks stunning in her latest photoshoot: See Pics

Sep 25, 2018, 03:44 pm IST
Mahira Khan who made her debut in Bollywood opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Raees, might have been seen in a Bollywood film for a long time but she keeps in touch with her fans through her social media accounts.

Recently she shared her latest photoshoot pictures where she has donned a colourful outfit for the shoot and has accessorized it with different bracelets and earrings. Mahira is looking purely blissful striking a confident pose. The actor is talking with her eyes in these photos and killing it with her charming persona.

Bohemia? Launching 28th September #sapphirepakistan @sapphirepakistan @hashimali90 @omayrwaqar @nfkphotography @nadirfirozkhan

Winds, they are changing.. ? #sapphirepakistan @omayrwaqar @nadirfirozkhan @hashimali90 @sapphirepakistan

