Man Gets Only a T Shirt as a Gift For Stopping a Robbery, Guess What He Does in Anger

If you ever manage to stop a robbery of 80 Lakhs for your boss, What do you think is the gift you deserve? Well, it makes sense you expect nothing and just be happy that you did a good job, but if the boss was to gift you, do you think a T-shirt would be enough?

Ask Dhan Singh Bisht and he would tell you how he helped avert a robbery of 80 lakhs for his boss and was gifted only a t-shirt! But then Bisht was not to be left satisfied by that. He collected Rs 70 lakh from a customer, fled with the money to Nainital along with a friend, said reports on Monday. He later deposited the sum in a bank at Model Town after the burglary.

There might have been a flashback to what made Bisht so angry. It seemed that he was already upset with his employer who had refused him a loan even as he reeled under debts. The Crime Branch of Delhi Police cracked the case with the arrest of Bisht’s friend Yakub in Delhi. After dropping Bisht at Nainital, Yakub had returned to Delhi with Rs 4 lakh as an initial payment to remove any evidence of the crime. Police nabbed Yakub while he was planning to go back to Nainital.

Rajiv Ranjan, additional commissioner said, “Initially, he tried to mislead us, but later admitted to having received Rs 4 lakh from Bisht for carrying out the plan. Cops found Rs 3 lakh deposited in his bank account.”

Yakub revealed that once Bisht was carrying a huge amount of 80 lakhs for his employer while he was attacked by a group of unknown men. He fought them single-handedly and expected a monetary reward from his boss. But all he got was a t-shirt. Bisht planned to run away with the money next time he is entrusted with it. He had 14 stitches to his body in the attempt to stop the robbery. Guess it wasn’t enough to impress his boss.