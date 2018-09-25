New Poster of ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ with Key Characters Out: See

After introducing the characters of Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Katrina Kaif and Aamir Khan, the makers of Thugs of Hindostan have now unveiled a brand new poster of the film. In it, all the stars can be seen together and it looks like they are ready to make our Diwali more special. This is known to all that Amitabh and Aamir will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time. Thus, Mr. Perfectionist called it his dream come true moment to see himself on the same poster with Big B.

Aamir took to the social networking site, Instagram and wrote, “To see myself on a poster with Mr.Bachchan is a dream come true for me. I still can’t believe it.”

Aamir plays the role of Firangi in the movie whereas Amitabh will be seen as Khudabaksh and Fatima Sana Shaikh as Zafira. Katrina plays the role of Suraiyya in the film.

Thugs of Hindostan is based on Philip Meadows Taylor’s 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug, about a thug called Azad. The film is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya.

It is all set to hit the screens on November 8, 2018, during Diwali. It is touted as the costliest Bollywood movie ever and will be dubbed in both Tamil and Telugu languages for a wider audience experience.