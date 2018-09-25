President Ram Nath Kovind Presents Khel Ratna Award to Virat Kohli: Video

Indian captain Virat Kohli received the prestigious Khel Ratna award from the President of India Ram Nath Kovind in the presence of Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and his mother. This is a big moment for the Indian captain who is also the ICC World No 1 batsman in both the formats.

Virat Kohli becomes the third Indian cricketer to receive the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award. Sachin and Dhoni the only other two to receive the honour. BCCI had rested Kohli to manage his workload, as he has been playing non-stop cricket in all three formats.

The 29-year-old Kohli has 6147 runs in 71 Tests with 23 centuries and 9779 runs in 211 ODIs, including 35 tons. Chanu was chosen for the prestigious award following her gold medal in the 48kg category at the World Championships last year. She also bagged the yellow metal in this year’s Commonwealth Games but didn’t compete at the Asian Games due to injury.