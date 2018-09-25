Ranam producer slams Prithiviraj over Adverse Comments against the movie

Ranam, the film which was critically acclaimed has failed at the box office and ended as an average venture. Prithviraj in one of his interviews has said that ‘My heart always asks me to try different movies and some may work and some may not’. He also said that I know that the films like Koode will work and the film’s like Ranam will not.

Prithviraj’s co-star Rahman has shared a post about his comments on the film indirectly and posted saying, cinema was the king that gave him everything, and if someone criticised it, even it was his own little one, he would be greatly hurt.

The film’s producer Lawson has commented on the post saying “to do an experiment, he should have used his money, not the producer money.’