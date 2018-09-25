Rapper Nicki Minaj is the Queen of Wardrobe Malfunctions: See Pics here…

Nicki Minaj is known for a lot of things. Most recently, it’s been her new album, Queen, and her beef with Cardi B. The rapper is also known for having practically zero chill and zero filter. However, we kind of love her for it. Not only does she push the boundaries with what she says, but also with what she wears!

With that being said, the 35-year-old rapper has had her fair share of fashion mishaps. It seems that whatever event she is attending or wherever she is performing, not much is left to the imagination. Scroll down to see some of Miss Minaj’s most notable wardrobe malfunctions.

WHEN HER DRESS JUST DIDN’T WANT TO STAY ON

We can all remember this moment. At the 2014 MTV VMAs, the rapper performed alongside Ariana Grande and Jessie J with a dress that was completely open from the front because her team didn’t have time to zip it up before she had to hit the stage.

We didn’t have a real quick-change right there, so it was literally my whole team just standing there, holding curtains around me,” NM told Ellen DeGeneres. “It was pitch black. I couldn’t see anything. Right before it was time for me to walk out, they went to zip it up, and … right there, I thought I died. I didn’t have any underwear on!”

Nicki had to literally hold the fabric together so viewers didn’t get an eyeful of her breasts. This made for a slightly awkward performance, but saved her from a super-embarrassing moment.

WHEN HER TOP SHIFTED

Getting the opportunity to perform on Good Morning America is a HUGE deal because millions of people watch it every single day. While Nicki’s 2011 performance definitely got her tons of exposure, it wasn’t totally the good kind.

The rapper faced her first scandal when she unwillingly showed the crowd (and the world) her left nipple thanks to a tiny top that couldn’t contain the girls. Some people thought the wardrobe malfunction was intentional to get people talking, but she vehemently denied that claim.

“I’m so sorry about that,” she told reporter Juju Chang several months later. “People are ridiculous if they think that I would use that as a stunt. I would never, ever do something like that on purpose. I swear to God.”

WHEN LIFE IN PLASTIC WASN’T SO FANTASTIC

Nicki just can’t win when at the VMAs, at least not when it comes to fashion. When arriving at the award show in 2017, she looked great in this skin-tight, pink outfit. However, the pants did not flatter certain areas on the “Chun Li” rapper and we were hit with a perfect view of her cameltoe. She eventually ended up figuring out how to avoid this faux pas by adjusting her stance.

WHEN SHE WORE A SHEER SUIT

The star was certainly not shy about wearing this outfit. At the launch of Diesel’s new campaign called “Hate Couture” this year, Nicki wowed in this sheer number. Not sure if it was intentional or if she simply forgot her pasties, but her nipples were COMPLETELY visible through the see-through top. However, she was all confidence as always and did not seem to mind showing everyone everything.

WHEN SHE HAD A LOT OF FABRIC ON TOP, BUT NOT IN OTHER PLACES

At New York Fashion Week this year, the rapper wore this huge magenta ensemble. While there was a large collection of material on top near her shoulders, Nicki didn’t have enough where it counted. As she arrived, her top drifted down a little too far and exposed a little nip. She carried it off, though, and quickly fixed the mishap and covered herself up.

WHEN HER TOP LEGIT CAME OFF

This is probably the biggest oops on this list. At the 2018 Made in America Festival, Nicki was performing when the top of her outfit came all the way off. Literally, our worst nightmare. But, like she usually does, she took the error in stride and joked with the audience. “You know what? Let’s go at it,” she said. “[They all] saw my nipples at least 50 times tonight.” We can tell the star is used to it by now!

WHEN HER BOTTOMS WERE A LITTLE TOO TIGHT

Latex is obviously not this Barbie’s best friend, or anyone’s, for that matter. The rapper was performing at the 2018 BET Awards in a cute red bodysuit that was v form-fitting. Much like at the 2017 VMAs, we saw a little too much in the crotch region thanks to the skin-tight nature of the fabric. It’s okay though; Nicki quickly covered up her privates with her hand and the show went on. She is practically a pro at malfunctions at this point!

