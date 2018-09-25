Shahid Kapoor Reveals his Heroine in Arjun Reddy movie

Shahid Kapoor who is basking on the success of his recent release Batti Gul Meter Chalu will soon start will soon begin shooting for Arjun Reddy remake.

Ever since the announcement of the film was made, there has been a lot of speculations and rumours on who will playing the leading lady in the film. Shahid slams all the speculations and finally reveals his love interest in the Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy. It is none other than Lust Stories’ bold actor Kiara Advani. Shahid took to his Twitter to share the news and said, “Welcome to the madness @Advani_Kiara aka Preeti. Team Arjun Reddy is now officially complete. Let’s do this.”.

Arjun Reddy is a Telugu film that released in 2017 and was a massive hit down south. The film featured Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in lead roles. He was recently seen in Batti Gul Meter Chalu which is doing great at the Box Office with a total collection of Rs 26.42 crore so far.