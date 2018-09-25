Simple Top Bun Hairstyle: Step By Step Tutorial

Simple yet sophisticated, this is the perfect way to take an ordinary bun to the next level.
Products Used
- Volumizing product
- Blow-dryer
- Teasing comb
- Hairspray
How To Style
- Apply a volumizing product to damp hair. Flip your hair upside-down, and blow dry to add more volume.
- Gather your hair into a high ponytail and secure with an elastic band.
- Divide the ponytail into two sections. Then, backcomb both sections to add volume. Smooth out the sections but make sure that it stays fluffy.
- Wrap the first section around the base of the pony. Then wrap the second section around the first, in the same direction.
- Secure the bun with bobby pins and set with a hairspray.
Is This For You?
- This works best for petite faces.
