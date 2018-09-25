Fashion

Simple Top Bun Hairstyle: Step By Step Tutorial

Sep 25, 2018, 05:14 pm IST
Less than a minute
Simple-Top-Bun

Simple yet sophisticated, this is the perfect way to take an ordinary bun to the next level.

Products Used

  • Volumizing product
  • Blow-dryer
  • Teasing comb
  • Hairspray

How To Style

  • Apply a volumizing product to damp hair. Flip your hair upside-down, and blow dry to add more volume.
  • Gather your hair into a high ponytail and secure with an elastic band.
  • Divide the ponytail into two sections. Then, backcomb both sections to add volume. Smooth out the sections but make sure that it stays fluffy.
  • Wrap the first section around the base of the pony. Then wrap the second section around the first, in the same direction.
  • Secure the bun with bobby pins and set with a hairspray.

Is This For You?

  • This works best for petite faces.

Tags

Related Articles

wedding-lehenga
Jul 7, 2018, 03:52 pm IST

Inspiring Bridal Outfits Of Indian Celebrities

Ringlet-Floral-Bun-Hairstyle
Jun 21, 2018, 05:05 pm IST

Ringlet Floral Bun Hairstyle: Step By Step Tutorial

Side-part-hairstyle
Aug 28, 2018, 07:31 pm IST

Hairstyle To Looks Slim Face: Step By Step Tutorial

Messy-Double-Bun-Hairstyle
Jun 28, 2018, 02:05 pm IST

Messy Double Bun Hairstyle- Step By Step Tutorial

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close