Simple Top Bun Hairstyle: Step By Step Tutorial

Simple yet sophisticated, this is the perfect way to take an ordinary bun to the next level.

Products Used

Volumizing product

Blow-dryer

Teasing comb

Hairspray

How To Style

Apply a volumizing product to damp hair. Flip your hair upside-down, and blow dry to add more volume.

Gather your hair into a high ponytail and secure with an elastic band.

Divide the ponytail into two sections. Then, backcomb both sections to add volume. Smooth out the sections but make sure that it stays fluffy.

Wrap the first section around the base of the pony. Then wrap the second section around the first, in the same direction.

Secure the bun with bobby pins and set with a hairspray.

Is This For You?