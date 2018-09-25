South Indian Actresses And Their Favourite Tattoos

Shruti Hassan proudly flaunts her tattoo, which is inked on her left shoulder. It is written in Tamil

Tamil actress Trisha Krishnan has got a tattoo of Nemo on her chest. She has also inked her sun sign Taurus and a line on her body

Nayantara had a tattoo of a scorpion on her back for her movie Billa 2. It was a temporary tattoo. But she got inked the real one when she was in a relationship with Prabhu Deva on her right arm. Now, she has reportedly removed it.

Priyamani had inked a temporary tattoo on her chest for a South movie. She had inked a real tattoo in Thailand on her forearm that reads ‘Daddy’s Girl’.

Reema Sen had got an eagle tattooed on her belly

Asin sported a temporary tattoo on her left arm for one of her movies

Bhavana got herself inked an Omkar tattoo for one of her projects in South

Mamata Mohandas has inked tattoo on her arm, palm and neck. She has faith in lord Ganesha and loves music. The Mollywood actress has inked a treble and bass clef symbol on her right shoulder. She also has a Japanese font on her neck.

South actress Charmy Kaur donned a dragon tattoo for a Telugu movie