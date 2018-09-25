Sunny Leone’s sizzling picture is breaking the internet: See Pics

Sunny Leone’s latest photo is breaking the internet. Sunny rules the social media and every time she shares a new video or photo of her, it takes no times to go viral.
In the latest photo, which Sunny Leone shared on her official Instagram account, Sunny Leone looks ravishing as she makes a sexy pose for the camera.
Donning a white off-shoulder crop top paired with blue culottes, the unconventional beauty of the actor hits right at our hearts. The peep-toes in her feet, the shades she is sporting and the umbrella she is holding is just complimenting her entire look. Simply, the actor is looking too gorgeous in the picture and it is hard to take our eyes off her.
Check out the picture below:
View this post on Instagram
? . . Off shoulder top by @Splashindia, Culottes by @hemakaullabel Accessories by @splashindia Sunglasses by @hm Footwear by @stevemaddenindia Styled by @hitendrakapopara Assisted by @sonakshivip @parmeet_kaur_kalra @komalkawar HMU by @tomasmoucka @jeetihairstylist #SunnyLeone #SplitsvillaXI #BaeWatch @mtvsplitsvilla
View this post on Instagram
Weekend Vibes ? . . Top by @forever21 & Pants by @mango Accessories by @splashindia Sunglasses by @iarrasunglasses Footwear by @stevemaddenindia Styled by @hitendrakapopara Assisted by @parmeet_kaur_kalra @sonakshivip @komalkawar HMU by @tomasmoucka @jeetihairtstylist Pic Credits : @kapil_khilnani @MTVIndia @MTVSplitsvilla #SunnyLeone
View this post on Instagram
Weekend Mood!! ? Shirt by @mango, Shorts by @hm Accessories by @mad.glam, @streethopper.in Sunglasses by @accessorize_surprise Footwear by @carltonlondonindia Styled by @hitendrakapopara Assisted by @parmeet_kaur_kalra @sonakshivip @komalkawar HMU by @tomasmoucka @jeetihairtstylist Pic credits : @kapil_khilnani #SunnyLeone #Yoga #Friday #FridayMood #SplitsvillaXI @mtvsplitsvilla
View this post on Instagram
It’s going to be a Sunny Sunday!. Are you ready for today’s crazy episode of @MTVSplitsvilla? Any guesses what’s going to happen today? Strappy top by @forever21 & Denims by @madamefashions Accessories by @bhakti_designer Sunglasses by @iarrasunglasses Footwear by @hm Styled by @hitendrakapopara Assisted by @parmeet_kaur_kalra @sonakshivip @komalkawar HMU by @tomasmoucka @jeetihairtstylist Pic credits : @kapil_khilnani #SunnyLeone #SplitsvillaXI @mtvindia
View this post on Instagram
It’s going to be a Sunny day on today’s episode of @MTVSplitsvilla ? Yellow cape by @splashindia, Top by @hm, Shorts by @zaraindia Accessories by @splashindia Sunglasses by @iarrasunglasses Footwear by @carltonlondonindia Styled by @hitendrakapopara Assisted by @sonakshivip @parmeet_kaur_kalra @komalkawar HMU by @tomasmoucka @jeetihairtstylist Pic credits : @kapil_khilnani #SunnyLeone @MTVSplitsvilla #SplitsvillaXI
