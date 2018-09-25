Tasty Mango Mastani – Recipe

A thick mango milkshake with ice cream scoops drooling over it, Mango Mastani is an amazing beverage for the summer season. Mastani is a dessert drink originated in Pune, it is a rich and satisfying dessert.

Key Ingredients:

Mango pulp, Sugar, Milk, Mango Ice cream scoops, Cardamom powder, Almond flakes, Silver varq

How to Make Mango Mastani :

1.Mix mango pulp, sugar and milk in a blender to make mango milk shake De-freeze it for 15-20 mins. Now again blend it well. This will make the milk shake thick.

2.Add mango ice cream scoops.

3.Dust with Cardamom powder.

4.Garnish with almond flakes & silver varq,

5.Serve chilled.