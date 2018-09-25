KeralaLatest News

Teachers Complain About KSTA Functionaries Forcing Them to Take Part in Salary Challenge

Sep 25, 2018, 02:53 pm IST
Less than a minute

Teachers from St Mary’s School in Pattom, has complained that they were forced by KSTA office bearers to compulsorily take part in the Salary Challenge. The accused KSTA functionary had come along with AEO and threatened them, according to the teachers. Majority of the teachers in St Mary’s Pattom had given their dissent note, expressing their lack of interest in joining the salary challenge.

Salary challenge is an initiative started by Pinarayi Vijayan, asking government employees to donate their one month salary for the reconstruction of the flood-hit Kerala. So far it had a lukewarm response from the employees. Earlier, Leader of Opposition, Ramesh Chennithala called it a “complete failure “.

Tags

Related Articles

Jan 4, 2018, 04:48 pm IST

Man Accused of Contacting 8-Year-Old on Snapchat for Sex

halfway mark
May 15, 2018, 08:17 pm IST

Modi addressing BJP workers at HQ in New Delhi

Jan 29, 2018, 04:41 pm IST

India will soon become the fastest growing major economy in the world

Apr 3, 2018, 04:14 pm IST

Daughter went missing 24 years ago, man intercepted

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close