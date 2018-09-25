Teachers Complain About KSTA Functionaries Forcing Them to Take Part in Salary Challenge

Teachers from St Mary’s School in Pattom, has complained that they were forced by KSTA office bearers to compulsorily take part in the Salary Challenge. The accused KSTA functionary had come along with AEO and threatened them, according to the teachers. Majority of the teachers in St Mary’s Pattom had given their dissent note, expressing their lack of interest in joining the salary challenge.

Salary challenge is an initiative started by Pinarayi Vijayan, asking government employees to donate their one month salary for the reconstruction of the flood-hit Kerala. So far it had a lukewarm response from the employees. Earlier, Leader of Opposition, Ramesh Chennithala called it a “complete failure “.