Violinist Balabhaskar and Family Seriously Injured in a Car Accident

Eminent violinist Balabhaskar and his family have met with a tragic accident at Thamarakulam, near Kazhakootam at around 4 30 in the morning. His 2-year-old daughter, Thejaswini Bala has passed away in the incident. The driver falling asleep has been assumed as the probable cause of the accident by the police, in their initial investigation. The car is found to have collided with a tree. The airbags are found to have been deployed in the pictures.

Balabhaskar, his wife, daughter and driver were the ones in the car. All four were taken to the hospital. The four were returning from Vadakkumnatha Temple. It was highway police who saw the accident initially and took them to hospital. The car is found to have been destroyed completely.

Balabhaskar is an expert violinist who’s skills were acknowledged by even greats like A R Rahman. He has also proved himself in music composing.