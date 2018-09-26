Latest NewsIndia

Aadhaar Verdict: Here Are the Important Takeaways

Sep 26, 2018, 12:36 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Supreme Court today has made an important verdict regarding the Aadhaar scheme. According to SC’s verdict, Aadhaar which collects biometric data from every citizen and assigns a national identity card to them does not violate the right to privacy and is constitutionally valid. The government has long been working for the compulsory use of Aadhaar for all major transactions. The government held the view that privacy is a fundamental right but with reasonable restrictions. With the Supreme Court passing the important verdict, here are the things that will change from now.

  • Aadhaar should be linked to your PAN information for the filing of your tax returns
  • Schools cannot seek your child’s Aadhaar details including for admission
  • private firms cannot insist you to give your Aadhaar information
  • So Mobile network companies cannot seek your Aadhaar number for a new connection or any similar purpose
  • The bank account does not have to be linked to your Aadhaar ID

We will keep you posted with more important details as soon as we get it.

Tags

Related Articles

Feb 5, 2018, 04:51 pm IST

‘Next PM Rahul Gandhi’ : Congress begins proxy campaign for 2019 polls

Feb 5, 2018, 08:20 am IST

Shocking revealing how ISIS abducts, rape girls and what is done thereafter

sanju samson against sachin baby
Jul 27, 2018, 10:51 am IST

Issues Break Out in Team, Players Including Sanju Samson Wants Captain to be Changed

Jul 19, 2018, 08:55 pm IST

Plastic Surgery Goes Wrong? Actress Ayesha Takia looks Unrecognizable: Video

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close