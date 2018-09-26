The Supreme Court today has made an important verdict regarding the Aadhaar scheme. According to SC’s verdict, Aadhaar which collects biometric data from every citizen and assigns a national identity card to them does not violate the right to privacy and is constitutionally valid. The government has long been working for the compulsory use of Aadhaar for all major transactions. The government held the view that privacy is a fundamental right but with reasonable restrictions. With the Supreme Court passing the important verdict, here are the things that will change from now.

Aadhaar should be linked to your PAN information for the filing of your tax returns

Schools cannot seek your child’s Aadhaar details including for admission

private firms cannot insist you to give your Aadhaar information

So Mobile network companies cannot seek your Aadhaar number for a new connection or any similar purpose

The bank account does not have to be linked to your Aadhaar ID

We will keep you posted with more important details as soon as we get it.