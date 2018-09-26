Actress Tanushree Dutta Accused Veteran Actor Nana Patekar of Harassment

Sexual harassment or disrespectful behaviour towards women in the film industry is nothing new, and ever since the #MeToo movement began more stars have come forward to tell their experiences. The latest to come out was actress Tanushree Dutta, who made the shocking revelation that she was harassed by veteran actor Nana Patekar about 10-years-ago. The latter has not clarified on the actress’ claims, but choreographer Ganesh Acharya has come to his defence.

While talking to News18, Ganesh Acharya remembered bits of the incident, which had taken place on the sets of movie Horn ‘Ok’ Pleassss, and he refuted the claims Tanushree had made during her interview with Zoom TV that she was harassed by Nana Patekar.

“First of all, it’s a very old incident so I can’t really recall everything very clearly. But it was a duet song as far as I remember. Something did happen that day because the shooting was also stalled for over three hours. There was some sort of misunderstanding. But I can confirm that nothing of this sort happened,” Ganesh had said.

On Nana Patekar and his reputation, Ganesh said, “He’s a very sweet person, he can never do that. He is very helpful and he has actually helped a lot of artists in the industry, he can never do anything like that.”

Tanushree had revealed in the interview that industry insiders knew about Nana Patekar’s disrespectful behaviour towards women, but did nothing.

“Everyone knows about Nana Patekar that he has always been disrespectful towards women. People in the industry know about his background… that he has beaten actresses, he has molested them. His behaviour with women has always been crude but no publication has printed anything about it,” she was quoted as saying in the interview.