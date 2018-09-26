Ali Akbar Takes a Dig at Pinarayi Vijayan For Not Letting Keralites Have the Benefits of Modicare

Kerala government has held firm on its stand to opt out of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana(PMJAY) despite the overwhelming acceptance the project all over the country. Popular director Ali Akbar has now come up with a sarcastic post, taking a dig at Pinarayi Vijayan for choosing not to be a part of PMJAY.

In his FB post, Ali says there are a lot of citizens in Kerala who don’t have the luxury of going to the United States for the treatment(indirectly taking a jibe at the CM itself who went to America for medical treatment). “Rs 5 Lakh will be a huge sum for them, it may not be that big an amount for you(Pinarayi Vijayan) and other ministers. Do not cheat the citizens of Kerala just because you are driven by the hatred for Modi”.

He ends the post by taking a sarcastic dig at Chintha Jerome’s latest book ‘Chankile China’. He says Pinarayi should consider Kerala as China’s Chunk(heart) or Kidney and should help its citizens.

Pinarayi Vijayan has been particularly scathing in it’s criticism of Ayushman Bharat and Finance minister Thomas Isacc already raised a series of tweets over the implementation of the scheme.