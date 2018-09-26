Chintha Jerome Speaks About the Trolls On Her New Book

Kerala Youth commission Chairperson and Left leader Chintha Jerome’s new book has once again pushed her into the middle of controversies and trolls. It was released by Kerala C.M Pinarayi Vijayan and people found multiple reasons to troll it. Named as ‘Chankile China'( translates to China in Heart), the book is about the journey she made into China in 2015.

Several trolls and comments were made questioning Chintha’s commitment towards her own nation. Now Chintha herself has come out with the reply for Trollers. She said that she is not someone who takes trolls seriously. “Am thinking why everything I touch turns into trolls. There are trolls supporting and criticising my book. Am not bothered by either. I care about my things and I don’t look beyond. I have a very positive attitude towards trolls” said Chintha Jerome. Chintha also revealed what the book is all about. “It is about the journey I made into China. The book is an investigation into whether China we think we know in our heart is actually the real china”.

Meanwhile, nothing seemed to stop Trollers. Following her Facebook post about the release of the book, she has been at the receiving end of the trolls for writing a book that heaps praises on China. People questioned her commitment towards the nation and patriotism for supporting a nation which has been not very friendly with India in recent times. Some even challenged her if she can ever write a similar book praising India. A few Facebook users reminded her that for someone who said ‘selfies are selfish’ in the past, she had chosen to keep a selfie as the cover page of the book. Some others said that Flood doesn’t seem that big a calamity now, having seen her book.