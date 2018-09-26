Classic Chinese Recipe: Steamed Jackfruit Buns

Ingredients

1 tablespoon dry yeast

1 cup sugar

1 1/2 cup cornstarch

1/2 cup canola oil/ rapeseed oil

1 cup onion shallot

2 tablespoon soy sauce

500 gm jackfruit

1 cup water

2 cup all-purpose flour

2 1/2 teaspoon baking powder

2 tablespoon sesame oil

3 tablespoon hoisin sauce

1 teaspoon tomato chili sauce

Method

Combine yeast, water, and sugar in a bowl and mix them well. Keep the mixture aside for sometime. Now, in a separate bowl combine flour, cornstarch, and some more sugar. Stir well and then add baking powder. Add this to the yeast mixture with some canola oil and whisk well.

Knead the mixture to a soft dough and cover with a cling film. Keep aside for sometime. Now, In a pan heat some sesame oil over medium flame. Add chopped onion shallots to it and saute for a minute or so. Slice the jackfruits and then add them into the pan. Cook for some time till they appear tender.

Now, turn the flame to low and add hoisin sauce, sugar, soy sauce and some sesame oil to the pan. Keep stirring for 2-3 minutes and top up with tomato chili sauce. Remove from heat and keep it aside for a while. Add enough water into a steamer and boil it in order to steam the dumplings. Start rolling the dough into a log and cut into sizes of equal portions.

Add the filling mixture prepared above into the dough and place them carefully on a greased square shaped tin and place in the steamer. Steam it over high heat for about 15 minutes or until the dough turns spongy. Your steamed jackfruit buns are now ready. Serve them hot with some exotic dips of your choice and enjoy