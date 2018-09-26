Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Congress social media chief Divya Spandana Booked for Referring PM Modi as “Thief”

She was booked under Section 124-A of the Indian Penal Code (sedition) and Section 67 of the Information Technology (Amendment) Act.

Sep 26, 2018, 05:08 pm IST
Less than a minute

Divya Spandana, the Congress’s social media chief, was booked Tuesday in Lucknow’s Gomtinagar for a tweet calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “thief”.

She was booked under Section 124-A of the Indian Penal Code (sedition) and Section 67 of the Information Technology (Amendment) Act.

The FIR, filed by lawyer Syed Rizvan Ahmed, says Spandana tweeted an “utterly insulting” post-Monday; it shows Modi painting the word “chor” — or thief — on the forehead of a likeness of himself.

In recent days, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, too, has called Modi a thief, after a media house quoted former French president Francois Hollande as saying the Indian government “proposed” Anil Ambani’s Reliance Defence as Rafale manufacturer Dassault Aviation’s Indian partner for the offset clause of the agreement.

“We didn’t have a choice in the matter; we took the interlocutor who was given to us,” Hollande told Mediapart.

The FIR said Spandana’s tweet gave rise to “hatred” against the prime minister — a democratically elected leader — and defamed him. The post made fun of India in the international arena, it said.

Tags

Related Articles

Jul 15, 2018, 06:35 am IST

Plus Two student commits suicide on WhatsApp video call with girlfriend

smt
Jun 10, 2018, 09:57 am IST

Here are some simple ways to speed up your smartphone

thiruvanchoor-criticises-government-over-polices-unruly-behaviour
Mar 26, 2018, 07:57 pm IST

Thiruvanchoor criticises state government over police’s unruly behaviour

mira rajput opens about position
Mar 24, 2018, 06:53 pm IST

Shahid’s wife Mira Rajput opens up about favorite position in bed

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close