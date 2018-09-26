Congress social media chief Divya Spandana Booked for Referring PM Modi as “Thief”

Divya Spandana, the Congress’s social media chief, was booked Tuesday in Lucknow’s Gomtinagar for a tweet calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “thief”.

She was booked under Section 124-A of the Indian Penal Code (sedition) and Section 67 of the Information Technology (Amendment) Act.

The FIR, filed by lawyer Syed Rizvan Ahmed, says Spandana tweeted an “utterly insulting” post-Monday; it shows Modi painting the word “chor” — or thief — on the forehead of a likeness of himself.

In recent days, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, too, has called Modi a thief, after a media house quoted former French president Francois Hollande as saying the Indian government “proposed” Anil Ambani’s Reliance Defence as Rafale manufacturer Dassault Aviation’s Indian partner for the offset clause of the agreement.

“We didn’t have a choice in the matter; we took the interlocutor who was given to us,” Hollande told Mediapart.

The FIR said Spandana’s tweet gave rise to “hatred” against the prime minister — a democratically elected leader — and defamed him. The post made fun of India in the international arena, it said.