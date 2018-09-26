Recipe

Easy Party Time Snack: Potato Rolls Recipe

Sep 26, 2018, 08:38 pm IST
Ingredients

  • 1 cup flour
  • 2 cup vegetable oil
  • 8 potato
  • 1/2 tablespoon cumin powder
  • 1 tablespoon coriander powder
  • 1 teaspoon red chili powder
  • water as required
  • Salt as required
  • 1/2 teaspoon dry mango powder
  • 1 green chili

Method

Add flour to a bowl along with 1 teaspoon salt, 1/2 teaspoon red chili powder, 1 tablespoon oil.
Add water to this and mix all the ingredients to make a soft dough. Put the potatoes in a cooker along with water and salt and boil them. After this, let them cool down for a while. Peel the potatoes and then mash them.

Add salt, 1/2 teaspoon red chili powder, 1/2 teaspoon cumin powder, 1/2 teaspoon dry mango powder, 1 tablespoon coriander powder and 1 chopped green chili to the mashed potatoes and mix properly. After this, divide the dough prepared in step 1 into 8 portions and roll the dough with a rolling pin to make thin chapatis.

Now, spread the potato mixture on the chapati and roll them from one end to the other. Cut this roll into 1 inch thick pieces. Take a deep bottomed pan, add 2 cup vegetable oil and heat it on medium flame. Add the pieces to the pan and deep frying them until they turn golden brown.

Take them out on a tissue paper to soak excess oil. Serve hot with green chutney and tomato sauce

