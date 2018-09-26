Latest NewsNEWScelebritiesEntertainment

Fans Trolled Magazine for editing Parineeti Chopra Body Parts using Photoshop: See Pic

social media users called the cover picture a highly photo-shopped one and not the original. Fans accused the magazine for editing the parts of her body

Sep 26, 2018
Parineeti Chopra is making a lot headlines for her upcoming movie ‘Namaste England’ co-starring Arjun Kapoor. Now, the actress has graced cover photo of a leading magazine and is raising temperature with it. On the cover photo, Parineeti can be seen posing wearing a bikini and sexy full black sleeves. Fans are going crazy over the picture but not for good.

Apparently, social media users called the cover picture a highly photo-shopped one and not the original. Fans accused the magazine for editing the parts of her body like her waist and chest as it doesn’t look real.

In another post, Parineeti looks more stunning. See Post:

