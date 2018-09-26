Few Interesting Ways To Accessorize Your Hair

Accessories using some interesting hair jewellery or hair accessories.

Flowers on The Side:

This is a classic way to wear some interesting accents in your hair. A big flower on the side is always a lovely way to bring attention to the hair style.

Lace Head Bands:

Lace head bands are very ‘in’ this season. They will instantly add a feminine and girly touch to the entire look.

A Single Flower:

There is nothing as beautiful as wearing a single flower in your hair. If possible, go for a real flower. You can also alternatively wear an artificial one.

Jeweled Bow:

This is a fun accessory to wear, especially if you are heading to a retro themed party. Even otherwise, you can easily wear this to get a classic look and make heads turn instantly.

Triangle Lines Clip

Double Colored Geometric Barrette

Rounded Rectangle Clips

Starry Pearl Clips

Open Rectangle Clip

V-Shaped Crystal Barrette

Four-Leaf Clover Barrette

Marbled Rectangle Barrette

Spiral Star Pins