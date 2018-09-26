Few Interesting Ways To Accessorize Your Hair

Accessories using some interesting hair jewellery or hair accessories.
Flowers on The Side:
This is a classic way to wear some interesting accents in your hair. A big flower on the side is always a lovely way to bring attention to the hair style.
Lace Head Bands:
Lace head bands are very ‘in’ this season. They will instantly add a feminine and girly touch to the entire look.
A Single Flower:
There is nothing as beautiful as wearing a single flower in your hair. If possible, go for a real flower. You can also alternatively wear an artificial one.
Jeweled Bow:
This is a fun accessory to wear, especially if you are heading to a retro themed party. Even otherwise, you can easily wear this to get a classic look and make heads turn instantly.
Triangle Lines Clip
Double Colored Geometric Barrette
Rounded Rectangle Clips
Starry Pearl Clips
Open Rectangle Clip
V-Shaped Crystal Barrette
Four-Leaf Clover Barrette
Marbled Rectangle Barrette
Spiral Star Pins
