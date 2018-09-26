Here are some unknown secrets about south Indian beauty Anaswara Kumar – See Pics

Anaswara Kumar is an Indian film actress, who works in the Tamil film industry. She started her career with Arivazhaghan’s sports thriller Vallinam (2014), though the romantic comedy Ego (2013) released first. She made her breakthrough portraying Mohini in the black comedy film Yaamirukka Bayamey, which became a commercial success.

Here are the unknown facts :

Anaswara did her schooling from Jawahar Vidyalaya and at A. V. Meiyappan Matriculation Higher Secondary School.

She then went on to graduate in Corporate Economics from Women’s Christian College, Chennai.

Anaswara started her career in a supporting role for Arivazhaghan’s sports thriller Vallinam (2014). She was selected from forty girls in an audition, which she had attended after being spotted at a Chennai Super Kings fans video shoot.

She made a breakthrough in her career by portraying the character Mohini, in the black comedy film Yaamirukka Bayamey (2014).

Anaswara had to audition for the role of Mohini, where her capabilities at portraying the haunted character and creative inputs convinced the Film’s Director Deekay to cast her.